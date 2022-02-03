ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County COVID-19 death toll has again increased.

On February 3, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that another county resident died from COVID-related complications. This brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 167 since the first death was reported in 2020.

Additionally, in a 24-hour period, 191 new COVID-19 cases were identified in St. Lawrence County. This increased active cases to 831. Thirty St. Lawrence County residents were also hospitalized with the virus.

Due to this spike in new cases, St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate increased slightly to 12.78% on Thursday. The County’s case rate per 100,000 residents however decreased to 628.26. Additionally, 24,353 residents have been released from COVID-19 isolation.

Although 59.5% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.