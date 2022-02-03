WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County reported a death stemming from COVID-19 infection. A county resident in their 90s passed away at their home. The resident had not been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Warren County reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. There were 19 hospitalizations, up by 2 from Wednesday. 14 of those hospitalized have been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Over the last 5 days, Warren County has seen 353 coronavirus cases. The county’s 7-day positive case rate continues to gradually decrease. On Thursday, it sat at 11%.

Positive COVID-19 tests should be reported through Warren County’s online portal. New York State health officials are handling contact tracing efforts.

On Thursday, Warren County announced the postponement of two coronavirus vaccine clinics at local school districts. Clinics set for Thursday and Friday and Queensbury and North Warren school districts, respectively, are being postponed due to weather. New dates will be announced when they are set.