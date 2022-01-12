WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported another death related to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday. The resident was in their 80s and died in a hospital. They were vaccinated for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the county confirmed 320 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 86 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there were 1,622 positive coronavirus cases being monitored in Warren County.

Nine county residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Two of them are considered in critical condition. The rest are considered moderate, as are eight more outside of the hospital. The majority of those hospitalized had been vaccinated for coronavirus, and two had received booster shots.

Warren County said on Wednesday that it was deferring to a mandate from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, made Tuesday, that COVID-19 case investigations within the state would be handled by state staff instead of county officials going forward. Those ages 18 and under and 65 and older get first priority from state official attention.

“We would like to thank our residents for their cooperation with the isolation and quarantine process throughout this pandemic, and we ask that they continue to cooperate with New York State case investigators going forward. Please be patient during this transition,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “These changes will free up our Warren County staff to do more vaccine clinics, more education and outreach and resume many of the programs and duties for Warren County residents that had been affected by COVID-19 case investigations.”

County residents can report positive COVID-19 case status online through the Warren County portal. Other local counties are operating similar online resources.

Warren County has school vaccine clinics set for the coming days. Those include Glens Falls City School District on Wednesday, Jan. 12; Queensbury Union Free School District on Thursday, Jan. 13; Bolton Central School District and North Warren Central School District on Friday, Jan. 14; Lake George Central School District on Thursday, Jan. 20; Johnsburg Central School District on Friday, Jan. 21; and Warrensburg Central School District on Thursday, Jan. 27. Parents should check with administration at their school for more information.

The state-run coronavirus vaccine and testing center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to be open. Additionally, Warren County Health Services runs clinics at the county municipal center from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.