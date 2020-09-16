Cuomo: Infection rate in New York is back to below 1 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York’s streak of 38 consecutive days with a coronavirus infection rate less than 1 percent came to an end.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced it had once dropped below 1 percent, to 0.87 percent.
“Our numbers continue to remain low, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and ultimately flattened the curve,” Cuomo said.
The latest figures from the state show the North Country infection rate at .03 percent, tied for the second lowest in New York. There have been a total of 371 cases in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
“Having our infection rate come back down to 0.87 is great news for us – we don’t want to see our infection rate go over one percent for any period of time. There is no margin for error: It’s going to take all of us to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 483 (+2)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 69
- Hospital Counties – 35
- Number ICU – 138 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 75,903 (+56)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,410
Of the 75,087 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 652, or 0.87%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.4%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.4%
|1.7%
|1.1%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.6%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|1.0%
|0.3%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.4%
|1.1%
The Governor also confirmed 652 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 446,366 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 446,366 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,948
|12
|Allegany
|94
|0
|Broome
|1,428
|5
|Cattaraugus
|245
|3
|Cayuga
|193
|2
|Chautauqua
|527
|4
|Chemung
|275
|6
|Chenango
|245
|0
|Clinton
|154
|0
|Columbia
|577
|0
|Cortland
|137
|0
|Delaware
|129
|1
|Dutchess
|5,014
|8
|Erie
|10,752
|36
|Essex
|154
|1
|Franklin
|63
|0
|Fulton
|325
|1
|Genesee
|307
|0
|Greene
|318
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|314
|1
|Jefferson
|158
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|197
|1
|Madison
|480
|0
|Monroe
|5,809
|16
|Montgomery
|218
|0
|Nassau
|45,906
|66
|Niagara
|1,694
|1
|NYC
|238,625
|252
|Oneida
|2,359
|3
|Onondaga
|4,133
|19
|Ontario
|449
|5
|Orange
|11,711
|35
|Orleans
|322
|0
|Oswego
|409
|7
|Otsego
|318
|2
|Putnam
|1,565
|1
|Rensselaer
|887
|3
|Rockland
|14,660
|43
|Saratoga
|970
|5
|Schenectady
|1,362
|4
|Schoharie
|83
|0
|Schuyler
|33
|0
|Seneca
|104
|0
|St. Lawrence
|310
|2
|Steuben
|334
|3
|Suffolk
|45,843
|58
|Sullivan
|1,561
|2
|Tioga
|221
|0
|Tompkins
|386
|2
|Ulster
|2,229
|4
|Warren
|351
|3
|Washington
|286
|2
|Wayne
|304
|0
|Westchester
|37,634
|33
|Wyoming
|130
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Tuesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,410. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Dutchess
|1
|Kings
|1
|Queens
|1
|Westchester
|1
