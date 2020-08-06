Cuomo says gyms are sources of virus infection, will remain closed in New York

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that gyms in New York will remain closed until the state feels they can open safely.says

Cuomo said gyms are “highly problematic.” In other states, they were opened and than closed again. He says they were opened and had to close them in other states. The governor said health experts have listed gyms as high risk.

“These have been the nationally identified sources of increased infection. We have some data here. We have experience here. We know gyms are highly problematic,” Cuomo said.