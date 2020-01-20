Cuomo set to announce special election despite GOP legal fight

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before signing a bill in New York. Cuomo said that the plaintiffs in a challenge to the Republican-led tax overhaul filed last year “are evaluating all options including appeal,” after a federal judge in New York has ruled that the 2017 federal tax overhaul’s cap on state and local tax deductions was not an “unconstitutional assault” on the sovereignty of high-tax Democratic-leaning states. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears ready to set an April 28 special election — the same day as the state’s presidential primary — to fill a congressional seat left vacant by a western New York Republican who has since been convicted of insider trading.

Republican leaders have said Cuomo wants to set the special election on a day when Democratic voters flood the polls to pick a presidential nominee. The Democratic governor has repeatedly said he prefers that date because holding it the same day as the primary would save money.

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins resigned in the fall. He was sentenced Friday to two years and two months in federal prison for insider trading.