Cuomo declares state of emergency in 11 New York counties

New York

Torrential rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across the Empire State overnight, closing roads and causing widespread power outages.

Nearly 241,000 outages were reported statewide and some 60 area roads declared impassable, due to either downed trees or high standing water.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and deployed 200 members of the National Guard to assist in rescue operations. Parts of the state experienced wind gusts approaching 70 miles per hour, just shy of hurricane force.

Multiple warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect for much of the state until Saturday.

