Cuomo updates New York COVID-19 numbers; two regions set for phase 3 reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New York’s progress against the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, as two regions of the state prepare for phase 3 reopening this week.

Cuomo said 552 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, bringing the state’s total to confirmed cases to 388,488. Seven New York regions, including the North Country, are in phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

The Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter phase three Tuesday, with Long Island expected to follow Wednesday.

Here’s the data for Sunday, June 21:

Deaths : 10, lowest since March 21st

: 10, lowest since March 21st Hospitalizations : 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)

: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before) ICU Hospitalizations : 330

: 330 ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated : 228

: 228 Total Discharges: 69,710

There were 56,780 tests conducted in New York State on Sunday and, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY New York City 1.10% 1.20% 1.10% Capital Region 0.70% 0.40% 0.70% Central New York 0.60% 0.90% 0.70% Finger Lakes 1.10% 0.40% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 1.00% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.00% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 0.20% 0.10% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.00%

Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: