Cuomo’s State of State agenda: Budget, e-cigs, prescriptions

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver a State of the State address Wednesday in which he’ll outline his vision for progress in New York while navigating a looming $6 billion budget shortfall.

The third-term Democrat is expected to tout his biggest past achievements and trumpet a long list of future policy initiatives, many of which he has previewed in a series of announcements over the past month.

Cuomo will make the address at a convention center in downtown Albany to an audience of members of the legislature and top politicians from around the state. 

