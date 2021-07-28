Cyclists bike across New York to raise money for cancer research

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 200 cyclists are riding hundreds of miles across New York State to raise funds for cancer research.

On Tuesday evening, they stopped in Colonie to end the third leg of their seven-day journey.

“Tonight it’s rainy. You know, you’re a little uncomfortable riding during the day. I think that pales in comparison to what all my friends are going through who have cancer,” said Delmar resident Geoffrey Wilk.

Wilk raised $27,500 for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

“I’m so grateful that I’m healthy. I’m grateful that I reached my goal,” said Thousand Islands resident Julie Salazar.

Salazar was a patient at Roswell Park for ovarian endometrial cancer.

“It’s inspiring that other people are here for the same reasons, to stay healthy, to create awareness for Roswell Park,” Salazar said.

While each person is peddling at their own pace, people like Salazar are giving riders like Steve Mars inspiration along the way.

“You look to your left, to your right, and see somebody who maybe has overcome cancer and you say, ‘I have nothing to complain about because they’re going to make it up that hill and I’m going to do it too,’” Mars said.

The next leg takes the cyclists to Utica on Wednesday; the tour ends in Buffalo.