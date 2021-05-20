Cyclists will ride 350 miles across New York to raise awareness for missing children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A group of cyclists will embark on a cross-state journey next week to raise awareness for a national cause.

Starting on May 23, volunteer bicyclists from across New York will make a four-day, 350-mile journey from Buffalo to Albany to support the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and National Missing Children’s Day.

The cyclists will make tribute stops along the way to honor missing children, their families and first responders. The first tribute will kick off the ride at noon, May 23 at the Evangel Assembly of God in Williamsville.

On National Missing Children’s Day, May 25, the “Chain of Awareness, which features posters of over 250 missing persons will be on display in Rochester.

Also on May 25, riders will meet in Sauquoit as a tribute to Sara Anne Wood, for whom the Ride for Missing Children campaign was started after he 1993 abduction while riding her bicycle.

The final tribute event will take place in Albany at the Missing Children’s Memorial. Riders and families will gather at 4:30 p.m. on May 26 to close out the Cross-State ride.

The predicted four-day ride will also serve as a pre-event to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s “Miles for Hope” month-long awareness and fundraising campaign, which is scheduled for this fall.

Registration is currently open for Miles for Hope, which will take place September 1 through September 30, 2021.