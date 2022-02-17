WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services confirmed the death of a county resident stemming from COVID-19 infection. The county was notified of the death by New York State, who did not provide additional details. The death did not take place in a local hospital.

Warren County reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The county had 8 hospitalizations, an unchanged number from Wednesday. Five of those hospitalizations were among residents who had been vaccinated for coronavirus.

Warren County has seen a total of 156 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The county’s 7-day positive test rate sits at 6.7%.

Contact tracing is now conducted by New York State, instead of county health officials. However, the county still maintains a map laying out active coronavirus cases separated by zip code. That map was updated on Thursday.

Warren County continues to run weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays. Clinics run from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.