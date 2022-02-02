ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released the 10-year update to the Strategic Plan for State Forest Management. The draft plan is available for public comment through March 4.

“This 10-year update to the Strategic Plan for State Forest Management builds on New York’s efforts to sustainably manage the more than 807,000 acres of State Forests under DEC’s stewardship, while providing opportunities for recreation, economic benefits for local communities and protection for sensitive wildlife habitats,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The plan was originally drafted by DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests in 2010, as part of the process for certifying New York State’s forests under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and Forest Stewardship Council standards. The plan is updated every decade, and serves as a document to guide forest management.

The plan also serves as the General Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS) for work done on State Forests, multiple use areas, and unique areas. The GEIS satisfies the requirements of the State Environmental Quality Review Act to ensure there are no negative environmental impacts from DEC’s plan.

“Ensuring New York’s forests remain strong in the face of our changing climate was a critical consideration when developing this update and I encourage New Yorkers to review and weigh in on the plan,’ said Seggos.

A presentation with more information about the draft plan is available on the DEC website. Comments can be submitted by mail to DEC’s Bureau of Forest Resource Management, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233, or by email to 2021SPSFM@dec.ny.gov through March 4.