ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) launched a moose research project in the Adirondack region. This winter, 14 moose were fitted with GPS collars as part of a project assessing moose health and population.

“New York’s storied moose population, which began its recovery in the 1980s, is a critical part of our state’s biodiversity,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC’s new research partnership will collect valuable data to help us better understand these fascinating animals and guide management for moose in the Adirondacks and across their range.”

To safely capture, collar, and monitor these animals, DEC partnered with researchers at the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), and Native Range Capture Services.

DEC said more moose will be equipped with GPS collars in years to come, which will provide location data and information on moose activity patterns, movements and mortality. Data collected as part of this research effort will contribute directly to moose management in New York.

Previous moose research in the Adirondacks has helped researchers better understand adult moose survival and reproduction, but the DEC said little is known about calf survival and dispersal in New York. By collaring calves and monitoring their survival to adulthood, biologists will be able to investigate factors limiting moose population growth.

The project also includes sampling white-tailed deer pellets and water sources to detect and better understand the prevalence and distribution of brain worm and giant liver fluke. Biologists also deployed trail cameras in fall 2021 to determine range overlap between deer and moose and monitor hair loss on moose infested with winter ticks.

The research is funded by a Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For more information about moose biology, current research or to report moose sightings, you can visit the DEC website.