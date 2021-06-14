Glen Falls Democrat to challenge Stefanik for New York’s 21st District seat

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Democrat from Glen Falls has announced he will challenge North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik for the 21st Congressional District seat.

Glens Falls native Matt Putorti announced his candidacy in a video on social media. Putorti is a lawyer, who said his campaign will focus on healthcare and education.

Stefanik has been a big supporter of former Pres. Donald Trump and was recently named Republican Conference Chair, the third highest ranking position among House Republicans.

