ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a 6-3 vote, The Supreme Court ruling the in the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. In another vote of 5- 4, Roe V. Wade was overturned.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “ It’s time to heed the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

While states across the country may soon enact abortion bans, here in New York State abortion law has been codified, which means it will remain legal.

Governor Kathy Hochul responded to the latest Supreme Court ruling by calling this a dark day for women across this nation.

“We are going to stand up,” said Hochul. “We are going to fight back. Just as we did when the news of this case leaked months ago, that this could actually happen in our nation. We now require insurance companies to cover abortion services. I added $35 million dollars to our state budget to make sure we had the resources necessary to expand services. Because New York with the Statue of Liberty standing in our harbor, will always be a safe harbor —- a place where women in search of freedom, freedom to control their own body will be able to come to our state, the State of New York.”

Assembly Minority leader, Will Barclay said while this does not change abortion in New York State, he is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It’s going to be up to the legislature, and the people who elect those people in the legislature, to decide if abortion should be legal or not,” explained Barclay. “And It’s not up to nine people on a court to make that decision. But I think it’s a very positive sign for juris prudence in the country.”

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also in favor of this ruling. She stated, “Today’s historic Supreme Court decision is a victory for the sanctity of life, it will save countless innocent children.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on the other hand made a visit to Planned Parenthood in Albany. She called this decision unconscionable and said there is a way to fight back.

“We can raise our voices,” said Gillibrand. “We can speak up, we can speak out and we can fight back by making sure we elect people who believe women deserve equality.”