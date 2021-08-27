WATCH: Body confirmed, Trooper injured after foot chase in Elmira

This is a developing story, and 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available. Police are expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE: State police said a Trooper’s leg was impaled when trying to climb a metal fence at Woodlawn Cemetery during the foot pursuit Friday morning. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

UPDATE: State police said a Trooper's leg was impaled when trying to climb a metal fence at Woodlawn Cemetery during the foot pursuit Friday morning. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police have confirmed someone was killed in connection to Friday morning’s shootings and police chase through Elmira that ended in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Multiple departments responded to the chase, including Elmira Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Police, and Horseheads Police.

A State Police helicopter was also circling the scene.

CORRECTION: There have been two officer-involved shootings, one at Eldridge Park and one at Woodlawn Cemetery near Davis Street involving the same suspect, according to Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz.

One NYS Trooper was injured and has been transported. No other officers were injured, and at least one suspect is in custody.

There are unconfirmed reports that a person was shot multiple times, according to witnesses on the scene.

There were reportedly seven or eight shots fired a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the same reporter.

18 News has reached out to Elmira Police and will provide more details as they become available. A reporter is headed to the scene.