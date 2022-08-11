ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You have to show ID to buy alcohol, cigarettes, and even a can of whipped cream in New York State.

If you’ve bought the tasty addition to pie or ice cream since last fall in New York, you may have seen signs telling you you’ll have to hand over more than just payment at the register. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas

If inhaled, the gas — also known as “whippets” or “whippits” — offers a type of high. Since November 2021, anyone under the age of 21 is prohibited from buying whipped cream cans. The law primarily targets the nitrous oxide canisters inside the cans, not the whipped cream itself, which is just guilty by association.

“I have not [done it], but I do know people who have,” says Chloe Diegel. “I think it seems a little ridiculous and silly, especially on days like this when you can make some ice cream sundaes.”

Democratic state Sen. Joseph Addabbo first proposed the legislation in 2019 after receiving numerous complaints in his Long Island district.

“Some people want to use it for baking purposes, that’s fine. But it’s not to have it sold to minors. And it’s a safety issue,” he said. “Nothing more than a mere safety issue because these kids are getting a quick high out of this.”

According to the National Institute of Health, studies have shown younger people are more at risk when it comes to inhalants. Side effects include psychosis, nerve damage or even loss of consciousness.