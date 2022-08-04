ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new online portal allows New Yorkers to change gender markers on their state drivers licenses, making it easier for people who identify as non-binary to choose “X” as their marker.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the portal Thursday, saying it will help break down barriers for non-binary and transgender residents.

“In New York, we are taking action to help ensure every person feels welcomed, represented, and free to live their truth, regardless of their gender identity or expression,” Hochul said. “My administration continues to be committed to this dream by giving New Yorkers the freedom to carry an identity document that represents their true self, ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging.”

New York began allowing residents to choose ‘X’ as their gender marker on licenses, learners permits and state-issued in June.