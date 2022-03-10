NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the redesign of enhanced security features of driver’s licenses, permit, and non-driver (NDID) cards. Officials said the new DMV cards will be available to customers beginning March 10.

According to DMV, customers who apply for a new license, permit, or NDID and those who renew or replace an existing card will have the upgraded security features beginning Thursday. Officials said the newly incorporated security features will help to verify the authenticity of customers’ cards to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

Additionally, new features of the cards will make it easier to verify visually and by touch. Embossed images and text can be felt as well as enhanced images that change when viewed at different angles. This process DMV said involves engraving two images into the card so that the image is seen as changes.

Officials said the redesign uses a process called multiple laser imaging that enhances both the clear windows within the cards and the state seal. In addition to the motorist’s photo, the image will now display their birth month and year which can be viewed at a different angle. The embedded chip is now exposed as well on the Enhanced Driver License and NDID.

Check it out: