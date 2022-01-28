In anticipation of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and possible blizzards, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency effective at 8:00 pm on Friday, January 28, for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties.

“Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday,” Governor Hochul said.

“My team and I are laser focused on the forecast and we’ve been deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm to assist with response efforts in the downstate areas. Get home safely tonight, remain home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel, and our crews will safely clear the road.”

Approximately 5 to 10 inches are expected in New York City, and as much as 10 to 16 inches possible on Long Island.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We believe this storm will bring significant snowfall to Long Island and has a real chance at impacting New York City, with snowfall rates of more than one inch per hour. The State’s Emergency Operations Center is open and closely tracking the storm, but we need New Yorkers to get home early tonight and expect heavy snow this weekend. Avoiding travel, especially on Saturday, will be critical in allowing emergency response crews from state and local agencies to do their jobs in the hardest hit areas.”