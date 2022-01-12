QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man charged with manslaughter for a 2019 Northway crash that claimed the life of a Horicon man was sentenced to 15 years in New York State prison on Wednesday. Skyler C. Crouse was sentenced after pleading guilty to the charges last month.

Warren County Judge Robert Smith imposed the sentence on Wednesday. Crouse was dealt felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 5 to 15 years for the manslaughter charge, as well as 15 years determinate for the assault count. He will have to serve the 15 years before becoming eligible for supervised release, at which point a 5-year supervision term will be imposed if release is granted.

Crouse was charged with the death of Horicon resident Joseph Turcotte after striking his vehicle during a police chase on Sept. 26, 2019. According to officers, Crouse was clocked at over 100 miles per hour, and continued to speed after officers attempted to pull him over. When officers impeded him using a tire deflation device south of exit 25, Crouse struck Turcotte’s vehicle as he exited the Northway, still traveling at a high rate of speed.

“The defendant’s reckless actions took the life of Joseph Turcotte, which was a tragedy for his loved ones and our entire region, as he was a person who served his community in many ways,” said District Attorney Jason Carusone. “Sadly, no sentence that could be imposed can account for this heartbreaking loss of life. The defendant’s criminal conduct was completely avoidable and caused irreparable harm to Mr. Turcotte’s family and friends.”

Turcotte, 38, was a partner at Garwood custom boat construction company, a family business. He served as a master craftsman there.