MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Mechanicville Police Department played a game of “Can you spot the fake?” on its Facebook page Wednesday. They asked people to identify the fake inspection sticker after a would-be clever driver tried to fool law enforcement with one hand-drawn.

“Take a moment and check to make sure your vehicles are properly inspected. A properly maintained vehicle is safer for everyone on the road, they perform better, and yearly inspections are required by law,” Mechanicville Police said.

In New York vehicles must be inspected every 12 months. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said if an inspection sticker falls off it can be attached with a piece of clear tape or adhesive. A new sticker can be requested from DMV, the form is available online.