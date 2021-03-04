E-filing, direct deposit can speed tax refund by up to two weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Taxation Finance on Wednesday reminded taxpayers that they can receive the refunds they’re owed up to two weeks sooner by e-filing their return and choosing direct deposit.

The Department says e-filing is safer, faster, and more efficient than sending returns through the mail. And, best of all, you’ll receive your refund faster if it’s directly deposited into your bank account rather than mailed as a paper check.

“Combining the power of electronic filing and direct deposit is the most secure and efficient way to submit your tax return and receive any refund due,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “We strive to issue refunds as quickly as possible, and you can help by filing an accurate return and choosing to have your refund directly deposited into your bank account.”

To use direct deposit, simply check “direct deposit” on your tax return, then enter your bank’s nine-digit routing number and your account number. For checking accounts, this information is available on your checks. For those with savings accounts, the state says to contact your bank.

If you forgo the direct deposit, make sure your mailing address is correct when requesting a refund check by mail. Errors can delay your refund.

Check your refund status

Taxpayers can also quickly view the status of their New York State tax refund anytime by using the Check your Refund application on the Tax Department website. The state says it’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund. It’s updated daily and provides the same information available to phone representatives—only without the wait!