FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Phillis Montague-Paul, seated, a polling site inspector, processes a voter using the new E-Poll Book tablet during early voting at Brooklyn’s Clara Barton High School, in New York. New York’s first election with early voting is reaching its conclusion, as people across the state cast ballots in county and municipal races. With no federal or statewide contests on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, turnout is expected to be low. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

For the first time, New York State has allowed for early voting.

Polls were closed Monday November 4, but are opening up today starting at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

Officials said roughly a quarter million ballots were cast around the state between October 26 and November 3.

With no federal or statewide contests on the ballot, officials says turnout is expected to be low, but they are hoping this election will be seen as a rehearsal for next year’s blockbuster Presidential contest.