Elderly Black Brook woman dies in house fire

The New York State Police and other agencies are investigating the cause of a house fire in Clinton County in which an elderly woman died.

That fire was on Route 9N in Black Brook, and troopers say they got a call about it shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews found Marion Collins, 87, inside the home. She died at an unspecified hospital. Collins’ body is now in Glens Falls, where an autopsy will be performed.

State-level and county-level fire investigators remained at her home for most of Saturday. If you have any information about what may have happened, troopers are asking you to call the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation office in Plattsburgh at (518) 873-2777.

