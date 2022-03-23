Elizabethtown, NY — The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital has announced expanded visitation hours for hospitalized patients. The hospital is now allowing up to two visitors at a time from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm.
The updated visitor policy includes the following conditions:
- Hospitalized patients are allowed visitors between 11:00 am and 6:30 pm.
- Patients can have up to two visitors at a time. In semi-private rooms, only two visitors are permitted per room at one time.
- Visitors are required to wear procedure masks, cloth masks are no longer permitted.
- Visitors with a fever of 100.0 or COVID-like symptoms will not be permitted to enter facilities.
- Visitors must follow NY guidelines for quarantine and isolation. Visitors who meet criteria for quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter facilities. Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last ten days (and is not seeking care) is not permitted in facilities.
- Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing and to limit time in common areas.
- Visitors who do not follow these requirements will be kindly asked to leave.
Fore more information, click here or call 518-873-3008.