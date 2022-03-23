Elizabethtown, NY — The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital has announced expanded visitation hours for hospitalized patients. The hospital is now allowing up to two visitors at a time from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm.

The updated visitor policy includes the following conditions:

Hospitalized patients are allowed visitors between 11:00 am and 6:30 pm.

Patients can have up to two visitors at a time. In semi-private rooms, only two visitors are permitted per room at one time.

Visitors are required to wear procedure masks, cloth masks are no longer permitted.

Visitors with a fever of 100.0 or COVID-like symptoms will not be permitted to enter facilities.

Visitors must follow NY guidelines for quarantine and isolation. Visitors who meet criteria for quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter facilities. Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last ten days (and is not seeking care) is not permitted in facilities.

Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing and to limit time in common areas.

Visitors who do not follow these requirements will be kindly asked to leave.

Fore more information, click here or call 518-873-3008.