ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — This week on Empire State Weekly, Governor Kathy Hochul laying out ambitious plans for New York’s future in her first State of the State address. She calls it “a new era for New York.”

The bold initiatives being met with both praise and criticism from lawmakers. And state republicans have laid out their alternative agenda for 2022.

One particular area of contention is no mention of proposing changes to amend New York’s controversial cashless bail law. State Republican leadership saying proposed gun tracing tactics won’t be enough to combat crime rates if lawmakers continue turning a blind eye toward accountability.

We’re joined by New York Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and United University Professions Pres. Fred Kowal.