NEW YORK (PIX11) — With about one week to go before the start of early voting, an exclusive PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race and Congressman Lee Zeldin favored to claim the Republican nomination.

Gun violence and inflation remain top issues for voters of both parties, although there is disagreement about the underlying causes.

Gov. Hochul is the choice of 57% of the Democratic voters surveyed. Congressman Tom Suozzi got 17% and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams got 6%. Twenty percent of voters remain undecided.

Zeldin is the choice of 34% of GOP voters. There is a crowded battle for second with businessman Harry Wilson, a moderate Republican who worked for former President Barack Obama, making late gains. Rob Astorino is at 16%, Wilson is at 15% and Andrew Giuliani is at 13%. Twenty-two percent are undecided.

In both primaries, gun violence remains a top issue: 90% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans say they are very or somewhat concerned about gun violence. Republicans surveyed consider mental health issues as the main cause of that violence. Only 10% consider gun access alone the main cause. Democrats point to guns as the main cause 30% of the time, or say the violence is a combination of mental health and gun access 51% of the time.

Voters of both parties have a relatively bleak outlook when it comes to inflation and rising costs– with Republicans more concerned than Democrats. About 54% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans think inflation will be even higher in 6 months. About 52% of Democrats and 75% of Republican think the seven-month gas tax holiday passed by lawmakers in Albany does not go far enough to combat inflation.

The polling happened June 9-10 with 500 very likely Democratic voters and 500 very likely Republican voters. There is a margin of error of +/- 4.3%