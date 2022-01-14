Theresa “Terry” DeFranco Martino, the Executive Director of the Adirondack Park Agency is announcing her retirement after a twelve-year tenure.

“The Adirondack Park Agency extends its profound appreciation to Executive Director Terry Martino for her outstanding accomplishments and steadfast leadership over the twelve and half years she has served as the Executive Director of the Adirondack Park Agency,” said APA Chair John Ernst.

“Executive Director Martino’s commitment to the Agency is deeply woven in a body of work that included historic state land actions and some of the most complicated and contested private land projects to come before this Board. Through it all, Terry managed this Agency with professionalism and integrity. The Adirondack Park Agency wishes you a long and happy retirement.”

Governor Hochul and the APA are working to find a replacement for Martino when she retires in February.