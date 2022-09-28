Saranac Lake, NY — The end of summer doesn’t not mean the end of busy season in the North Country. With peak fall foliage approaching people from all over come to see the beautiful scenery.

Christine Rutledge at the Saranac Waterfront Lodge said it’s been a great summer, and fall is looking pretty good too.

“Weddings are a very popular thing at the hotel, especially with the view,” she said. “We’ve been two weddings a weekend pretty much for the last 6 weeks, and going into October we definitely have two weddings per weekend as well.

Rutledge says the hotel is also completely booked for the upcoming three-day weekend. “A lot of the guests we have here at the hotel are mostly from big cities — Syracuse, New York City — nd they all come up here because they just don’t have the views and the scenery that we have.”

Business isn’t just good for hotels. The historic Saranac Lake Museum has been seeing more visitors since the COVIC-19 pandemic has eased, said Chessie Monks-Kelly, archivist at the museum.

“The summer was pretty busy, but the last two years, going on three, during COVID we’ve been swamped, so it’s keeping pace which is great,” she said. “On average I think we’re seeing one and a half times as many people as we used to before the pandemic,”