WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The growing season has begun, which means one thing: Farmer’s markets will soon return to the North Country.

These markets, hosted throughout the region, bring crowds on a weekly basis to purchase local goods, handmade products and locally-grown produce.

A local favorite, the Watertown Farm and Craft Market will return to Washington Street on May 25. This market is hosted weekly on Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Although vendors have yet to be confirmed, Watertown’s market is set to bring back “Music At the Market,” where local musicians will perform on the lawn of City Hall during lunch hours.

The market stretches from the Dulles State Office Building Plaza, down Washington Street to the Morgan Stanley Building and down Sterling Street.

A few miles east, the Carthage Craft and Farmers Market will return for the 2022 season on Friday, May 27.

Following the opening date, the market will be held every Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Riverside Drive.

Marketgoers can find local vendors, farm-fresh vegetables, eggs, paintings, crafts and meat. Carthage’s market also hosts live music from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional Farmers Markets set to return in Lewis County are listed below:

Lowville Farmers Market Lewis County Fairgrounds Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 to October 30

Lewis County Hospital Farmers Market Lewis County Hospital Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 to October 7

Harrisville Farmers Market Scenic View Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 to October 30

Lyons Falls Farmers Market Riverside Park Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 to September 28



ABC50 will continue to provide updates on local farmer’s markets as details are released this spring.