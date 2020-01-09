Fire sparked by dryer destroys home in North Country

PERU, N.Y. – A home in Peru is considered a total loss after a fire tore through it Wednesday.

Crews responded to the residence on Clintonville Road and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows. Six departments were called in and the fire was out in about 30 minutes.

The fire charred all but one bedroom, and there was smoke damage throughout. Keeseville Fire Department Chief Michael Stranahan said it likely started because of a dryer issue.

Stranahan said the residents were renters and home at the time.

“Everybody got out safe,” he said. “Unfortunately, they lost one cat and maybe two birds.”

The fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.