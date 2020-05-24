Five new COVID-19 patients in our region Saturday; no deaths

While Vermont has no new coronavirus deaths Saturday, the Green Mountain State does have two new positive cases. Fifty-four Vermonters have died from COVID-19, and 837 of the state’s 954 total patients have now recovered.
In New Hampshire, 208 people have died, with four of the deaths newly-reported Saturday. The Department of Health & Human Services wrote in an email that none of the new deaths were in Grafton County or Sullivan County. However, each of those counties has one of the Granite State’s 77 new cases. Sullivan County now has 17 patients; Grafton County has 69. More than half of the state’s nearly 4,100 patients are feeling better.
In our portion of New York’s North Country, the Clinton County Health Department says they have one new patient for a total of 101. Four people have died, while 77 people recovered. Officials in Essex County and Franklin County will not be releasing updates over the Memorial Day holiday weekend; their last known totals were 52 positive cases and 15 patients, respectively, as of Friday.