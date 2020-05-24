Five new COVID-19 patients in our region Saturday; no deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

While Vermont has no new coronavirus deaths Saturday, the Green Mountain State does have two new positive cases. Fifty-four Vermonters have died from COVID-19, and 837 of the state’s 954 total patients have now recovered.

In New Hampshire, 208 people have died, with four of the deaths newly-reported Saturday. The Department of Health & Human Services wrote in an email that none of the new deaths were in Grafton County or Sullivan County. However, each of those counties has one of the Granite State’s 77 new cases. Sullivan County now has 17 patients; Grafton County has 69. More than half of the state’s nearly 4,100 patients are feeling better.