Plattsburgh, NY — Residents in Plattsburgh may still be seeing discoloration in their water, an issue the city is aware of and trying to control as quickly as it can. Environmental Manager Jon Ruff said the flushing of the system to remove the sediments causing the discoloration is underway.

“Started the flushing program, started on a limited basis a couple of weeks ago, more last week, and flushed a lot of sediment out of the upper part of the system,” said Ruff. “That flushing is going to continue tomorrow, we think through Friday, take the weekend off, hit it again the next week see how it goes. It’s going to be at least a 2–3-week process to do that.”

Ruff said the water management staff is frustrated that this issue has gone on for so long. “We’re frustrated but that’s not to make excuses we know the public and the consumers are even more frustrated and have heightened levels of anxiety so that’s where our focus is so we understand people are tired of this discolored water situation.”

He reminds people that testing has shown the water is safe to consume but if it is discolored, it is likely best to avoid using it until the water clears up.

Another water issue is Lake Champlain and local rivers, where residents in the towns of Plattsburgh and Peru are being advised by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service not to use water from the Salmon River for drinking, fishing, swimming, livestock watering, or domestic use starting at 6 am on September 13.

The river is undergoing a lampricide treatment to combat the larval sea lamprey that is invasive to the water and hurt fisheries. One sea lamprey can kill up to 40 pounds of fish per year. Previous lampricide treatments have shown to be effective, with Lake Champlain seeing records of lake trout and landlocked Atlantic Salmon being caught.

According to the Fish & Wildlife service, it will take up to 1-5 days for the advisory to be lifted because they need to test the water to make sure the lampricide concentration is under the Department of Health’s threshold.