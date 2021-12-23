ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester nursing home employee is accused of raping a nursing home resident who was suffering from dementia, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

Khadka Pradhan, 51 of Rochester, was indicted on charges of first degree rape, first degree criminal sex act, and three other related crimes. If convicted, Pradhan makes face up to 25 years in state prison.

Pradhan is accused of raping an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the same facility where he worked as a house keeper.

“The charges outlined in this case are as heinous and disturbing as they come,” said Attorney General James. “Mr. Pradhan allegedly raped an elderly woman with dementia at the nursing home where she lived — grossly violating her, other residents, and her family, who trusted that she would be safe and cared for. The idea that one of our most vulnerable could be so severely abused and taken advantage of is a real shock to the conscience. But make no mistake: We will go after anyone who commits such horrific crimes and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the indictment, Pradhan allegedly, through the use of forcible compulsion, sexually assaulted the elderly and mentally disabled victim in her room at the Shore Winds facility on September 29, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

In addition to first degree rape and first degree criminal sex act, Pradhan is also charged with second degree criminal sex act, second degree rape and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree.

Officials from the attorney general’s office say Pradhan was initially charged in a felony complaint filed by the Rochester Police Department on September 29. Pradhan was arraigned on September 30 in Rochester City Court and bail was set at $10,000 cash, $50,000 secured bond, and $100,000 unsecured bond which he posted that same day.

Following further investigation, the Monroe County grand Jury handed up the indictment with elevated charges that Pradhan is currently facing.