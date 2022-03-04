FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mask mandates have been lifted in indoor spaces on the Fort Drum military base.

This was first confirmed in a social media post by the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle and was followed by an official General Order on March 4.

According to Fort Drum’s General Order 1M, fully vaccinated individuals now do not need to wear a mask indoors. Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear a mask in indoor situations.

The end of the mask mandate comes to the military base as Jefferson County was classified to have a “LOW” COVID Community Level on March 3, 2022.

“Today, 10th Moutain Division and Fort Drum, we come out of our masks,” MG Beagle said in a video. “That’s because of everybody to get vaccinated and get boosted. We appreciate your efforts and now we are at a low level which means we can take our masks off indoors.”

This announcement follows many mask mandates being lifted in New York State and the North Country in the first week of March, including in schools and child care centers. New York also lifted its indoor mask mandate for businesses on February 9.

However, masks will still be required in certain high-risk areas such as health care facilities and on public transportation. Individuals are also still permitted to wear a mask based on personal preference.

Fort Drum first issued indoor masking requirements in early August 2021 due to rising COVID-19 rates in the community.

Fort Drum’s indoor mask mandate was lifted effective immediately on March 4, 2022.