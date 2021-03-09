Franklin County to open vaccine site in Malone New York

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami. Mesa, who hasn’t seen her children or grandchildren since January 2020, got a second appointment for her 80-year-old husband, Angel. Now the couple will consider whether they can safely see their grandkids. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Franklin County Public Health Department announced that a vaccine site will open in Malone New York on Thursday at the Franklin County Courthouse.

The vaccine they have available is the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The vaccine site is for Franklin County residents who are already eligible according to the state of New York, and will be by appointment only. The residents who are eligible as of Wednesday are 60 and older, essential workers, residents with certain health conditions.

Proof of age, essential employment, residency, and health conditions will be required upon arrival. Proof of age can include a form of ID that has your birthdate on it. Proof of essential employment can be a paystub or letter from your employer. Proof of residency can include a piece of mail or an ID with your address on it. Proof of a qualifying health condition is required by completing the attestation when registering for an appointment.