Franklin County, NY — Franklin County Public Health has provided an update on their vaccination clinics through February.
January vaccination clinics:
- Thursday, January 20 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Moderna first doses and boosters for ages 18 and up
- Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines
- Wednesday, January 26 – Saranac Lake Free Library, Saranac Lake. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Pfizer booster for ages 16 and up
- Moderna booster for ages 18 and up
- Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines
February vaccination clinics:
- Thursday, February 3 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up
- This clinic is also a Pfizer second dose clinic for those who got first doses during the clinic on January 13.
- Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines
- Tuesday, February 8 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up
- Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines
- Thursday, February 10 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Pfizer pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 11
- Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines
- Those who receive a first dose at this clinic will automatically be enrolled in a second dose clinic on March 3 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at St. Andre Outreach Center
- Tuesday, February 15 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up
- Thursday, February 17 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Moderna booster for ages 18 and up
- This clinic is also a Moderna second dose clinic for those who attended first dose clinic on January 20.
- Thursday, February 24 – Tupper Lake Fire Department, 21 Santa Clara Avenue, Tupper Lake. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up
- Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccine
March vaccination clinics:
- Tuesday, March 1 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up
- Thursday, March 3 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- Pfizer second dose pediatric clinic for those who attended the pediatric clinic on February 10. For ages 5-11.
Transportation assistance for seniors:
- Franklin County Public Transportation is available for seniors on the Demand Runs within Malone, Tupper Lake, and Saranac Lake. Service can provide transportation to and from pre-arranged vaccine appointments within these towns but requires 24 hour notice to arrange transportation. Seniors can schedule appointments by calling 518-483-9000.
- Hours of operation:
- Malone – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday – Fridays
- Tupper Lake – 8:00 am to 3:30 pm, Monday – Fridays
- Saranac Lake – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday – Fridays
- Hours of operation:
- Franklin County Medicaid Transportation is available for seniors who have Medicaid. Seniors can make appointments by calling 1-888-262-3965.
- Franklin County Office for the Aging can assist seniors who do not have Medicaid, friends, neighbors, or family members to drive them to their vaccination appointments. Appointments can be made by calling 518-481-1526.