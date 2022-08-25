Plattsburgh, NY — There was some tension on Thursday as Mayor Chris Rosenquest and other city officials welcomed the public to the Crete Memorial Civic Center and fielded questions on whether the building would be open in the winter and what the long-term plan is.

Rosenquest has said that trying to keep the Crete open, even if regional organizations help fund it, just is not a sensible option.

“The state of the building, why not build something better, why not build something new, why not build something that we’re not going to have to keep coming back to and maintaining and repairing like we have been over the past 15 years.”

Some of the damage that Rosenquest is worried about include several water leaks from the roof, mold issues, and restoring electrical wiring to the building after a fire broke out in May.

One parent, Jeremy Kain, shared what he thinks the impact of having the Crete Center closed this winter might look like for the community. “What do you think has been happening to families and kids over two years of COVID? Has it been positive for any kids? I don’t care if you’re a high school kid, or a second grader, has it been positive for any of those kids? No. So taking something else away when we seem to be breaking free out of those two COVID years, I mean, I think you can answer that question yourself.”

Steve Peters who runs many of the programs at the building shared a similar sentiment. “It is catastrophic to the children that participate, and we’re coming off the worst two years for children that might have ever been, and to be able to provide them anything and everything we can at this moment I think is essential.”

Rosenquest does not believe the city should be left footing the bill for the Crete Center when a lack of indoor sports venues is a regional issue. This debate comes after Assemblyman Billy Jones offered $100,000 to repair the center to reopen this winter, with hopes for a long-term solution after that.

The Crete Center has been home to many local events in the community and has housed the Plattsburgh Pioneers of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, as well as professional wrestling matches, and even a rally for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

Many local residents have said they understand the current administration is not to blame for the current situation the Crete is in, but they do not believe that not having the center open this winter and having no place for their kids to play should even be an option.