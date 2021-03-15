Gillibrand again says Cuomo should step down

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has repeated her call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, citing in comments to WABC “multiple, credible, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.”

Gillibrand said Cuomo has “lost the confidence of his governing partners, as well as the people of New York.”

While certainly confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires focused steady shore leadership, and I commend the brave actions of the individuals that have come forward to speak of serious allegations of misconduct and abuse. And because of the multiple, credible, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it’s clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners, as well as the people of New York. That’s why I believe that the governor has to resign.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Last week, Gillibrand released a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for Cuomo to step down. The senators had previously been hesitant to call for the Governor to resign, citing to the investigation into his conduct.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also asked about Cuomo in Sunday, But she stopped short of calling for his resignation. Speaking to This Week, Pelosi said she has confidence in New York Attorney General Letitia James and that Cuomo’s accusers “deserve to hear the results of these investigations as does the governor.”

“I think we should see the results, but he may decide, and hopefully this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively.”