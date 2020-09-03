Gillibrand and Schumer announce $5M+ for New York firefighters

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,046,694.73 in federal funding to train and provide personal protective equipment to New York firefighters.

The Democratic senators from New York made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.

“New York’s first responders have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe throughout the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “As we enter fire season amidst a global pandemic, we must ensure our fire departments have the resources needed to hire and retain firefighters, and to keep them protected with essential PPE.”

Schumer and Gillibrand say the funds come from two separate Federal Emergency Management Agency programs. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant provides just under $4.5 million, with the remaining $640,105 through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

These programs strengthen emergency response preparedness statewide through PPE, supplies, and hiring and training to help retain firefighters and maintain 24-hour staffing at local departments.

“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs.”

Capital Region

North Granville Hose Company$82,000SAFER
Rockwood Garoga Lassellsville Volunteer Fire Company
St. Johnsville		$26,000SAFER
City of Troy$34,374.55AFG
Town of Broome Volunteer Fire Department
Middleburgh		$133,333.33 AFG
Granville Rescue Squad$45,933.33AFG
Hebron Volunteer Fire Company
Salem, NY		$100,000AFG
North Granville Hose Company$70,714.29AFG
Ghent Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1$495,714.29AFG

Central Region

Village of New York Mills$39,655SAFER
Owasco Fire Department
Auburn		$436,952.38AFG
Howlett Hill Fire Department
Syracuse		$171,238.10AFG
Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Company$603,090.91 AFG
Village of Endicott$2,749.52AFG

Western Region

Adam’s Fire Company
North Tonawanda		$194,140SAFER
Miller Hose Company
Newfane		$44,749SAFER
City of Buffalo$417,245.79AFG
Village of Delevan$28,092.38AFG
Town Of West Seneca Fire District 6$167,857.14AFG
Town Of Niagara Active Hose Company
Niagara Falls		$95,238.10AFG
Alfred Station Fire Company$95,304.76AFG
Cambria Volunteer Fire Company
Lockport		$38,901SAFER

Hudson Valley

Village Of Woodbury
Highland Mills		$146,660SAFER
Garrison Fire District$78,328.57AFG
Milan Volunteer Fire Department
Red Hook		$36,673.76AFG

Long Island

Mineola Volunteer Ambulance$394,844.20AFG
Wading River Fire District$244,571.43AFG
Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department $41,500SAFER
Floral Park Centre Fire Company$26,500SAFER

New York City

Richmond Engine Co. #1
Staten Island		$3,000AFG

Finger Lakes

Benton Volunteer Fire Department
Penn Yan		$166,666.67AFG
Village of Honeoye Falls$152,285.71AFG
Village of East Rochester$277,000AFG
The Perinton Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Fairport		$45,909.09AFG
Byron Fire Department #1
Byron		$76,138.10AFG

North Country

Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department$33,333.33 AFG

