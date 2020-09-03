Gillibrand and Schumer announce $5M+ for New York firefighters

Firefighter Jeremy Damon of the Nevada Yuba Placer Fire Dept. monitors a controlled burn in the backyard of a home in front of the advancing CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,046,694.73 in federal funding to train and provide personal protective equipment to New York firefighters.

The Democratic senators from New York made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.

“New York’s first responders have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe throughout the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “As we enter fire season amidst a global pandemic, we must ensure our fire departments have the resources needed to hire and retain firefighters, and to keep them protected with essential PPE.”

Schumer and Gillibrand say the funds come from two separate Federal Emergency Management Agency programs. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant provides just under $4.5 million, with the remaining $640,105 through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

These programs strengthen emergency response preparedness statewide through PPE, supplies, and hiring and training to help retain firefighters and maintain 24-hour staffing at local departments.

“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs.”

Capital Region

North Granville Hose Company $82,000 SAFER Rockwood Garoga Lassellsville Volunteer Fire Company

St. Johnsville $26,000 SAFER City of Troy $34,374.55 AFG Town of Broome Volunteer Fire Department

Middleburgh $133,333.33 AFG Granville Rescue Squad $45,933.33 AFG Hebron Volunteer Fire Company

Salem, NY $100,000 AFG North Granville Hose Company $70,714.29 AFG Ghent Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1 $495,714.29 AFG

Central Region

Village of New York Mills $39,655 SAFER Owasco Fire Department

Auburn $436,952.38 AFG Howlett Hill Fire Department

Syracuse $171,238.10 AFG Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Company $603,090.91 AFG Village of Endicott $2,749.52 AFG

Western Region

Adam’s Fire Company

North Tonawanda $194,140 SAFER Miller Hose Company

Newfane $44,749 SAFER City of Buffalo $417,245.79 AFG Village of Delevan $28,092.38 AFG Town Of West Seneca Fire District 6 $167,857.14 AFG Town Of Niagara Active Hose Company

Niagara Falls $95,238.10 AFG Alfred Station Fire Company $95,304.76 AFG Cambria Volunteer Fire Company

Lockport $38,901 SAFER

Hudson Valley

Village Of Woodbury

Highland Mills $146,660 SAFER Garrison Fire District $78,328.57 AFG Milan Volunteer Fire Department

Red Hook $36,673.76 AFG

Long Island

Mineola Volunteer Ambulance $394,844.20 AFG Wading River Fire District $244,571.43 AFG Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department $41,500 SAFER Floral Park Centre Fire Company $26,500 SAFER

New York City

Richmond Engine Co. #1

Staten Island $3,000 AFG

Finger Lakes

Benton Volunteer Fire Department

Penn Yan $166,666.67 AFG Village of Honeoye Falls $152,285.71 AFG Village of East Rochester $277,000 AFG The Perinton Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Fairport $45,909.09 AFG Byron Fire Department #1

Byron $76,138.10 AFG

North Country