Gillibrand Calls for direct federal relief funding for local governments

Concerned about layoff and essential workers, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a visit to the City of Plattsburgh today to talk with local leaders about her push for federal relief to local municipalities.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis cities like Plattsburgh have seen millions of dollars in shortfalls, and have been forced to lay off employees. Local officials warn that next on the list for cuts could be programs such as foster care, substance abuse, and mental health support.

Senator Gillibrand believes her push for federal relief will be able to help not only the communities of New York, but also the concerning number of layoffs across the state for essential workers.

“ Our economy’s in shatters, people have lost their earnings. Industries have completely gone out of business and won’t reopen, and our essential workers are among the lowest paid workers.

Previously, Gillibrand announced the ‘Direct Support For Communities Act’ and is calling ror it to be included in the next coronavirus relief package. She believes that this would help local governments avoid tax and fee increases .