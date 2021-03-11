Cuomo lifts travel restrictions for New Yorkers

(WETM) – Domestic travel restrictions have been lifted for New York residents. Travelers are no longer required to quarantine after entering New York from any U.S. state or territory starting April 1.

While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

The Steuben County Manager said lifting the travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers makes sense, but for those who aren’t vaccinated, it raises concerns.

“The DOH controls all of that, so we will obviously abide by the guidance,” said Jack Wheeler, Steuben County Manager. “I think that’s something that we really have to keep an eye on; especially if there are flare-ups in other parts of the country, with spring break coming up and other things. I think that is something that we’re going to have to keep a very close eye on.”

As for the airline industry, the Direction of Aviation at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport said this helps the industry a lot.

“We expect the lifting of the New York State travel ban really enhanced travel out of the airport,” said Tom Freeman, Director of Aviation at Elmira-Corning Regional Airport. “Particularly with leisure travel—initially, you know the trips to Florida and then with business travel piling up.”

Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

“New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we’re making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:

Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;

Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);

Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.

Vaccinations in New York also increased to 60 and older this week and expanded on the essential workers who are eligible to get the vaccine.

This announcement comes after other restrictions were lifted last weekend, including increasing indoor dining capacity to 75 percent in New York State and 35 percent in New York City.

New York State is allowing 75 percent capacity at restaurants that have been operating at 50 percent capacity. Starting March 19 local restaurants in the Southern Tier can make this change. The data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity.