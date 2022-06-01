ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The Governor also announced the first Latino openly LGBTQ+ judge nominated to the New York State Court of Claims, along with several additional measures recognizing LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and celebrating their contributions to our state.

The launch of I LOVE NY LGBTQ+ 2022 Pride Guide, the raising of the LGBTQ+ progress flag across the state, the illumination of state landmarks in the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, and the opening of a new exhibition in the State Capitol spotlighting LGBTQ+ Service Members in the U.S. Military will occur during pride month. Hochul believes that Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and the contributions they have made to New York State.

Hochul nominated Judge Javier Enrique Vargas, of New York County, to the New York State Court of Claims. Judge Vargas will be the first openly gay man and Latino LGBTQ+ judge appointed to the Court of Claims.

For the first time in New York State, the progressive pride flag will be flown at State Parks across New York to mark the start of pride month, says Hochul. In addition, the flag will be raised at the State Capitol, Plaza, and Governor’s Mansion on June 10 at the start of the Capital Pride Weekend in the Capital Region.

The state landmarks to be lit in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month on June 1 and June 23 to June 30 include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Capital Region state landmarks to be lit in recognition of Capital Region LGBTQ+ Pride Weekend on June 10 to June 13 include:

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Albany International Airport Gateway

The flag will also be flown at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building Harlem, Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building Poughkeepsie, Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center Hawthorne, Perry B. Duryea State Office Building Hauppauge for the duration of pride month, says Hochul. I LOVE NY is launching an I LOVE NY 2022 Pride guide blog, to support community partners and promote tourism by highlighting Pride celebrations, and other LGBTQ events and attractions across the state.

Hochul also announced the opening of With Pride and Dignity, a new exhibition that spotlights the struggle for the rights of LGBTQIA+ servicemembers in the U.S. Military and shows how New York State supports the fight against discrimination. The exhibit is located in the War Room on the second floor of the New York State Capitol and will run through the end of June.