ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state is seeing a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases statewide were down 47.1% compared to last week.

Additionally, the governor reported that seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide were down 20.5% Thursday compared to last week.

Furthermore, the governor said Thursday that the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents is now declining in all regions throughout the state.

Gov. Hochul said last week that New York was “turning the corner” on the omicron surge.

“Even as the rate of new cases continues to move in a promising direction we must remain vigilant against the winter surge,” Gov. Hochul said in a Thursday statement. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic. Continue to encourage all your friends and loved ones to get the vaccine if they haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask until we finally get through this.”

Thursday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 277,241

– 277,241 Total Positive – 30,631

– 30,631 Percent Positive – 11.05%

– 11.05% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 13.30%

– 13.30% Patient Hospitalization – 11,370 (-457)

– 11,370 (-457) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,432

– 1,432 Patients in ICU – 1,583 (-34)

– 1,583 (-34) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 885 (-35)

– 885 (-35) Total Discharges – 259,367 (1,628)

– 259,367 (1,628) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 185

– 185 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,373 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 51,373 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 63,980 Total vaccine doses administered – 35,247,747

– 35,247,747 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 87,854

– 87,854 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 535,312

– 535,312 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.4%

– 90.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%

– 81.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.6%

– 79.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.1%

– 71.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%

– 86.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Monday, January 17, 2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Capital Region 194.92 179.25 169.65 Central New York 216.62 200.54 199.16 Finger Lakes 165.98 147.73 137.47 Long Island 207.64 183.67 160.48 Mid-Hudson 221.01 198.77 177.31 Mohawk Valley 177.53 162.08 159.14 New York City 272.92 239.10 208.39 North Country 166.87 160.12 152.41 Southern Tier 183.38 166.16 149.05 Western New York 198.07 176.90 168.22 Statewide 231.29 205.41 183.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: