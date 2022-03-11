Governor Hochul has directed state agencies to deploy emergency response assets in response to the incoming winter storm that will impact the majority of New York beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday. Heavy snow and high winds are expected, as winter storm watches are in effect for Western New York, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Capital Regions.

Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is expected for most areas and parts of Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and the North Country could see up to 18 inches of snow. Wind gusts on Saturday night are expected to reach 25 to 45 mph. A mix of wet snow and heavy wind could lead to hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

“Though the clocks are changing this weekend, New York isn’t done with winter weather just yet,” Governor Hochul said. “With another winter storm set to blanket much of New York this weekend, I am directing state agencies to deploy emergency response assets to areas expected to face heavy snow and gusty winds. While we’re lucky that this storm falls on a weekend when traffic is lighter, I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and take common-sense precautions this weekend: Avoid driving if possible so our plows can keep the roads clear, and monitor your local forecast to assess local conditions.”

“Just when we thought we might be done with winter, Mother Nature is sending more snow our way,” said New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie. “With up to a foot of snow forecast in some locations, this system is expected to create dangerous travel conditions throughout the next 36 hours, and New Yorkers should do their best to stay off the roads during this time. We have been in touch with our local partners and will continue to work closely with them throughout the storm. We stand ready to assist in any way we can.”