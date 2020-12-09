Governor Baker and Governor Cuomo to be honored by Edward M. Kennedy Institute

Andrew Cuomo holds up a Thanksgiving-themed face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing on Long Island before the holiday. After disclosing that he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person, Cuomo asked New Yorkers to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities. (Kevin P. Coughlin/State of New York via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be honored with the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership at a virtual event Wednesday evening.

Baker, a Republican, and Cuomo, a Democrat, have been at the helm of their states during the coronavirus pandemic, which hit both states hard during the country’s first wave of infections in the spring. Both took actions to help slow the spread of the disease, including pressing residents to wear masks in public and take other precautions.

The institute praised both governors for actions beyond their handling of the COVID-19 crisis.