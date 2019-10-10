Cuomo announces funding for New York farm-to-school food program

New York’s Farm-to-School program will make $1.5 million dollars available to schools to purchase more locally grown and produced food.

In announcing the funding, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the program gives students healthier food choices while supporting New York farmers.

“We know that serving our children healthy, local meals means they are better, more productive students and that they are more likely to continue eating healthier foods as they get older,” he said.

Eligible applicants for the grants include public, charter and not-for-profit K-12 schools, as well organizations that participate in the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program or the Summer Food Service Program.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. November 7. Click here for more information.