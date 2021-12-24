More than 44,000 positive COVID cases were reported in New York over the last 24 hours. With the demand for testing high amid the surge of cases, Governor Hochul announced new testing sites in areas of high need.

“To get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use every tool at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon.”

The new sites will launch on December 29 and will offer RT-PCR testing with rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests to be made available within a few days after opening. The sites will be open for both appointments and walk-ins but starting on Monday, you can make an appointment here.

A list of the new testing sites by region is available below:

Central New York

Moravia Fire Department, 38 Keeler Street, Moravia, NY 13118

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Finger Lakes

SUNY Genesee Community College, Albion Campus Center, 456 West Avenue, Albion NY 14411

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25, 370 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich Street, Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mohawk Valley

American Legion Post, 86 West Main Street, Milford, NY 13807

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building,163 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center, 59 Wright Street, Staten Island, NY 10304

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center, 777 Concourse Village East, Bronx, NY 10451

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall, 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center, 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Country

Citizens Advocates, 324 Creighton Road, Malone, NY 12953

Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Road, Lowville, NY 13367

Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café, 1009 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.